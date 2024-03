(WXMI) — West Catholic beat Vicksburg in the Division 2 quarterfinals on Tuesday night and will be heading back to the Breslin Center. The Falcons will take on an undefeated Ann Arbor Father Gabriel on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

