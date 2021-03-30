West Catholic beats GR Christian behind Kimball's 27 point effort

FREMONT, Mich. — Abbey Kimball scored 27 points in West Catholic's 69-52 win over Grand Rapids Christian on Monday night in the regional semifinals.
The Falcons led throughout the way before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
"I think it's a team effort," Abbey Kimball said, "I wouldn't be where I am to get the opportunities that I do without them. Our team chemistry puts everyone in a good position."
Head coach Jill VanderEnde has helped lead her alma mater to postseason success that the program hasn't seen for decades.
"It has been a long time since West Catholic has even been able to compete in a regional finals, so we are really excited about the opportunity," VanderEnde added.
West Catholic advances to face Newaygo on Wednesday night at Fremont high school for the regional championship.