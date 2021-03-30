West Catholic beats GR Christian behind Kimball's 27 point effort

FREMONT, Mich. — Abbey Kimball scored 27 points in West Catholic's 69-52 win over Grand Rapids Christian on Monday night in the regional semifinals.

West Catholic 69, GR Christian 52

The Falcons led throughout the way before pulling away in the fourth quarter.

"I think it's a team effort," Abbey Kimball said, "I wouldn't be where I am to get the opportunities that I do without them. Our team chemistry puts everyone in a good position."

Head coach Jill VanderEnde has helped lead her alma mater to postseason success that the program hasn't seen for decades.

"It has been a long time since West Catholic has even been able to compete in a regional finals, so we are really excited about the opportunity," VanderEnde added.

West Catholic advances to face Newaygo on Wednesday night at Fremont high school for the regional championship.