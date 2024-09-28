We're halfway through the regular season! Here are Blitz scores from across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are halfway through the 2024 High School football season and conference standings are starting to take shape. Here are scores from across West Michigan

Forest Hills Central 34, South Christian 13

Unity Christian 20, Zeeland West 8

Hudsonville 35, East Kentwood 6

Caledonia 35, West Ottawa 13

Jenison 15, Rockford 14

Mona Shores 42, Muskegon 27

Forest Hills Northern 31, Reeths-Puffer 13

Forest Hills Eastern 28, Hamilton 7

West Catholic 35, Grand Rapids Christian 13

Holland Christian 21, East Grand Rapids 20

Lowell 28, Cedar Springs 14

Coopersville 42, Greenville 7

Kenowa Hills 34, Harper Creek 30

North Muskegon 42, Hart 6

Saugatuck 49, Delton Kellogg 6

GR Sacred Heart 44, Calvin Christian 8

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

