'We'll be back': Rockford falls in OT to West Bloomfield in D1 semi

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After winning the state title one year ago, Rockford girls basketball lost in overtime to West Bloomfield in the semi finals on Friday.

The Rams took the lead in the middle of the second quarter thanks to a three-pointer from sophomore Kate Higgins and led until the final 11 seconds of regulation. A deep three ball from WB's Indya Davis with 3 seconds left pushed the game into overtime.

The only points scored in the four minute overtime period were free throws from both teams. Rockford had a few chances to score but weren't able to pull ahead in OT.

Anna Wypych led the Rams with 20 points, followed by Jordan Mateer with 12 and Kate Higgins with 11 points.

"We're a young team. There's no doubt in my mind that we will be back," said Anna.

"Even though we fell short today we accomplished a lot and I'm forever grateful,' said senior Grace Lyons.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

