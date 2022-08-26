Welcome to Week 1: Blitz kicks off Thursday

WXMI — Blitz Game of the Week: Whitehall vs Unity Christian

Whitehall has been a regular in the Division 4 playoffs the last eight seasons.

Each year, the Vikings beef up their nonconference schedule and, in 2022, Tony Sigmon and company outdid themselves by opening their season Thursday night with a powerful Unity Christian.

The Saders went into Thursday’s game coming off a year in which they set the state record for points in a single season: 803. However, they headed into week one with a lot of new starters.

Whitehall 54, Unity Christian 26

The Vikings dominated the game Thursday night, winning 54-26.

Montague at Spring Lake

Montague is one of three teams to share the West Michigan Conference title.

Thursday kicked off the Cats’ second year with Justin Dennett as head coach.

Meanwhile, former Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory took over the Lakers program after having tremendous success with the Vikings.

Montague 20, Spring Lake 17

Montague finished strong Thursday, topping Spring Lake 20-17.

Holt at Caledonia

Caledonia is in its second year with a new coaching staff. The Fighting Scots are coming off of ten wins in 2021, while returning some star players, including Mason McKenzie and Brock Townsend.

Caledonia welcomed Holt to Ralph E. Meyers Memorial Stadium Thursday night.

Holt 0, Caledonia 35

The Fighting Scots fought hard Thursday night, shutting out the Rams 35-0.

Grand Haven at Reeths-Puffer

Grand Haven made the short trip north Thursday night to Reeths-Puffer. It was the sixth-straight week one meeting between the two schools.

Grand Haven 20, Reeths-Puffer 32

The Rockets topped the Bucs Thursday night 32-20.

Fruitport at Kenowa Hills

Fruitport traveled to Kenowa Hills to open the season on Thursday night.

The Trojans are coming off a playoff season in 2021, while the Knights enter year two with Rory Zegunis as head coach.

Fruitport 32, Kenowa Hills 20

Fruitport will head into week two with the victory after winning 32-20 against Kenowa Hills.

Greenville at Allendale

Greenville went into week one coming off of two seasons in a row without a win.

The Yellow Jackets traveled to Allendale Thursday night, where the Falcons were led by first-year head coach Darren Geraghty.

Greenville 7, Allendale 29

Geraghty's leadership proved to be successful Thursday night, as Allendale topped Greenville 29-7.

East Grand Rapids at Rockford

Post-season play is nothing new for powerhouse Rockford, which has made it to the playoffs every season since 1995.

The Rams took on East Grand Rapids Thursday night, after falling to Grand Blanc by just one point in the 2021 regional final.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers looked to bounce back from a 3-6 season under new head coach Josh Shattuck.

East Grand Rapids 7, Rockford 48

The Rams came out strong Thursday night and never let up, earning their first win of the season 48-7.

West Ottawa at Northview

West Ottawa made the trip to Northview Thursday night, after going three straight seasons without a single win.

It was the second-straight week one meeting between the Panthers and the Wildcats, with Northview taking the 23-13 win in 2021.

West Ottawa 27, Northview 16

West Ottawa scored its first victory since 2018, defeating Northview 27-16.

Jenison at Forest Hills Central

Forest Hills Central opened its 2021 season with a win over Jenison, which included help from starting quarterback Hunter Robinson and Best Defensive Player, linebacker Tyler Weaver.

The same two teams met again Thursday night to start the 2022 season; however, FHC did not have Robinson, Weaver or 29 of their closest friends who all graduated.

That two-time defending OK White champion team expected to reload as it took on a Jenison team with 14 returning starters.

Jenison 14, Forest Hills Central 29

The Rangers defeated the Wildcats 29-14.

Harper Creek at Battle Creek Lakeview

Harper Creek met city rival Battle Creek Lakeview Thursday night after the Spartans took the game 29-12 the last time they met.

Both teams went 7-4 in 2021, while both graduated large and talented senior classes.

Harper Creek 6, Battle Creek Lakeview 28

Lakeview will head into its second week 1-0 after topping Harper Creek 28-6.

Vicksburg at Portage Northern

Vicksburg and Portage Northern faced off Thursday night in their first-ever football meeting.

For the Huskies, it’s their second year being led by head coach Kurt Twichell.

Vicksburg 27, Portage Northern 41

The Huskies took their first game against the Bulldogs, 41-27.

Blitz Battle: Sparta at Oakridge

Sparta went into week one still stinging from a one-point loss to Oakridge on its home field in 2021, making the 2022 version FOX 17’s Blitz Battle.

On August 26, 2021, the Eagles beat the Spartans 22-21, thanks to a fourth quarter safety.

It was the first of four games decided by just seven points or fewer for each team throughout the 2021 season.

Sparta 14, Oakridge 30

Oakridge finished on top Thursday night with the 30-14 victory over Sparta.

Grant at Comstock Park

Comstock Park looked to extend its regular season winning streak to ten Thursday night as the Panthers hosted Grant.

Grant 14, Comstock Park 24

The Panthers defeated the Tigers Thursday night 24-14.

Hastings at Thornapple Kellogg

Hastings made the 18-mile trip north Thursday night to play Thornapple-Kellogg, for the Saxons and the Trojans’ fifth-straight week one meeting.

Hastings 30, Thornapple Kellogg 20

Hastings was too tough Thursday night, winning 30-20.

