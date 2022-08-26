Week 1 Blitz Game of the Week: Whitehall vs Unity Christian

JENISON, Mich. — Whitehall has been a regular in the Division 4 playoffs the last eight seasons.

Each year, the Vikings beef up their nonconference schedule and, in 2022, Tony Sigmon and company outdid themselves by opening their season Thursday night with a powerful Unity Christian.

The Saders went into Thursday’s game coming off a year in which they set the state record for points in a single season: 803. However, they headed into week one with a lot of new starters.

Whitehall 54, Unity Christian 26

The Vikings dominated the game Thursday night, winning 54-26.

