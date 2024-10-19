Make your pick for the play of the week for the FOX 17 Blitz

WEST MICHIGAN — Many conference championships were claimed in week 8 of the high school football season. None of those would happen without some championship-level efforts by student-athletes.

Here are the nominees for the Blitz Plays of the Week:



Northview's Jalen Gant rumbles for a 63-yard TD

East Kentwood's Kayd Coffman finds Chris Murphy-Ware for the 36-yard TD catch

Paw Paw's Bryson Newell with the 20-yard TD run.

Voting is open through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22.

