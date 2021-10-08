Week 7 of the Blitz features several blockbuster matchups

(FOX 17) — Three matchups in the OK Conference on Friday will decide first place in their respective divisions.

Muskegon (4-0, 5-1) at Mona Shores (4-0, 5-1) will be the game of the week.

"It is the most fun matchup you will ever have in high school I promise you," Big Reds senior defensive end and tight end Tyquarius Irby said. "You have all the fans cheering, everybody is all into it, crosstown rivalry, everybody is going to be there, it is great, I love it."

Muskegon had won five straight in the series before the Sailors won last season at Hackley Stadium.

"As a senior I would say just taking every week one-by-one," Mona Shores senior linebacker Landon Thalman said. "Just because it's a big game doesn't mean we can't have fun soaking in the moment and every single play with our teammates."

The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the OK Green.

The same can be said for the Blitz Battle which takes place in the OK Blue between West Catholic (4-0, 6-0) and Unity Christian (4-0, 6-0) at Hudsonville's Eagle Stadium.

In the OK Red, Caledonia (4-0, 6-0) and Rockford (4-0, 6-0) also decide the top spot.

Other games we are planning to cover on the Blitz Friday include:

Portage Northern (2-4) at Portage Central (4-2)

Forest Hills Central (5-1) at Forest Hills Northern (2-4)

Grand Rapids Christian (3-3) at Byron Center (6-0)

Coopersville (5-1) at Spring Lake (5-1)

Forest Hills Eastern (3-3) vs. South Christian (4-2) at East Kentwood

Sparta (4-2) at Hopkins (3-3)

Kelloggsville (2-4) at Godwin Heights (2-3)

Hudsonville (3-3) at Grand Haven (3-3)

Central Montcalm (4-2) at Tri County (5-1)

Morley-Stanwood (4-2) at Lakeview (1-5)

Vicksburg (5-1) at Plainwell (5-1)

Watervliet (4-2) at Kalamazoo United (4-2)

Mendon (5-1) at Martin (6-0)

Bloomingdale (1-5) at Gobles (2-4)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.