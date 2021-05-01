Wayland's Kami Morse honors late friend with two home runs in walk-off win

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland sophomore Kami Morse has never hit two home runs in a softball game.

On Saturday morning against Mount Pleasant, she changed that.

After a solo home run to left field in the third inning, she followed it up with a two-run jack in her next at bat.

She says it was all for her late friend, Sophie Varney, who sadly passed away in December after a battle with a brain tumor.

"I was playing for my friend Sophie, who passed away in December," she said emotionally after the game.

Morse and Wayland junior pitcher Emma Ludema both played travel softball with Varney and all grew extremely close.

"I really wanted to play for her and get some good hits for her, those two home runs were for her, for sure," Morse added.

Wayland sophomore Kami Morse hit two home runs in a 7-6 walk-off victory over Mount Pleasant this morning.



She was emotional after the game because she says it was all for one of her best friends Sophie Varney, who passed away due to a brain tumor in December. 😪 pic.twitter.com/eg6LLa8v66 — Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) May 1, 2021

And Ludema pitched well for the Wildcats against the Oilers, striking out ten hitters.

Wayland would trail 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning but would rally the offense.

After nearly a third home run in the game for Morse, which would result in a triple, Kennedy Cole would follow that with a line-drive to the left-center field gap for a triple of her own as Morse scored to tie the game.

With one out in the inning, Ludema would step up to the plate and hit a line-drive to right field to score the winning run as the Wildcats win it, 7-6 over Mount Pleasant.

Legendary head coach Cheri Ritz was also emotional after the game seeing Morse's outstanding performance.

"She recently lost her dad too and I know that's on her mind also," Ritz explained, "she hit those bombs for some important people in her life."

Wayland would go a perfect 3-0 on the day at the invitational, also beating Grand Haven and Caledonia to move to 11-2 on the season.