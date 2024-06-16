Watch Now
Watervliet baseball brings home 1st ever state championship

Watervliet baseball wins first ever state championship
Posted at 12:08 AM, Jun 16, 2024

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the first time ever in school history, Watervliet baseball brought home a state tile.

Watervliet 9, Lumen Christi 1

The Panthers faced off against Jackson Lumen Christi and rolled past the Titans, 9-1, for the win. Pitcher Caleb Jewell was on the mound for all seven innings and had six strikeouts.

"I think about the town of Watervliet and the amount of support that we get. For them to see that and what this group of seniors was able to do and the hard work that they put in. Hopefully this is a good message for all the young kids in Watervliet that if you work hard enough, good things really do happen," said Head Coach Josh Tremblay.

Flint Powers 11, Spring Lake 0

Spring Lake baseball was also in the hunt for some hardwear. The Lakers went up against Flint Powers and fell 11-0.

