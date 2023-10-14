WATCH: Week 8 high school football highlights from The Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21, South Christian 12

Mona Shores 14, Zeeland West 6

Reeths-Puffer 35, Zeeland East 21

Byron Center 9, East Grand Rapids 0

Forest Hills Central 37, Lowell 12

Forest Hills Northern 34, Northview 20

Allendale 47, Unity Christian 20

Paw Paw 47, Otsego 6

Portage Central 35, Kalamazoo Central 13

Muskegon Catholic Central 20, Centreville 0

Hart 54, Hesperia 0

Central Montcalm 32, Newaygo 0

Rockford 34, Grandville 13

Hudsonville 21, Jenison 14

Portland 41, Sexton 0

Ionia 16, St. Johns 2

Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Saranac 8

Lawton 21, Saugatuck 0

Constantine 20, South Haven 0

