WATCH: The Blitz Week 10 postseason high school football highlights

Caledonia 72, Portage Northern 30

Caledonia 72, Portage Northern 30

READ MORE: Caledonia jumps out to 35-0 lead before massive playoff victory over Portage Northern

Byron Center 42, Portage Central 23

Byron Center 42, Portage Central 23

“The hole opened up— credit to the O-line, they’re always doing their job and then, I mean, couple guys, I had to make miss and it worked out, like, that was awesome. That was sweet,” Landon Tungate, Byron Center’s quarterback, said.

“It’s been like this all year long. We don’t have any guy that’s got great stats in anything, but we have a lot of guys that have made big plays for us and tonight, it was Landon and Luke. I mean, those guys did a great job and Blake had some big runs and first downs, and then we were able to throw the ball, so we protected pretty well,” Head Coach Marc Cisco added.

Mona Shores 29, Reeths-Puffer 20

Mona Shores 29, Reeths-Puffer 20

“We really dropped an egg last week, and our preparation this week was amazing. I’m just so proud of the way our kids regrouped,” Head Coach Matt Koziak said. “In order to get to the dance, all you need is a ticket, and we talk about the journey with this group, and what a great journey it’s been. We just don’t want it to end. I’m sure other teams don’t want it either but, you know, if we have another week like we had this week next week in practice, we’re gonna be tough to beat.”

Muskegon 41, Forest Hills Northern 0

Muskegon 41, Forest Hills Northern 0

Coopersville 14, East Grand Rapids 13

Coopersville 14, East Grand Rapids 13

“Well, I mean, at halftime, my talk to the guys— when I got to say something— I just said, ‘we made mistakes on our own. We shot ourselves in the foot. We gotta bounce back.’ And I’d say in the second half we did that thing. The linemen stepped up huge for us,” Beau Harris, who had eight rushes for 84 yards and touchdowns, said.

Zeeland West 52, Zeeland East 22

Zeeland West 52, Zeeland East 22

“We’ve had some injuries, we have some guys who’ve had to step up and they did a great job filling those spots for us,” Trey Sloothaak, who had 14 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown, said. “We just executed our game plan really well, Coach did a great job.”

Forest Hills Central 35, Lowell 20

Forest Hills Central 35, Lowell 20

“We were banged up a little bit and we kind of just had the mentality of next man up. Our quarterback stepped in, did an amazing job. Our offensive line blocked well all night. We’re a tight group of guys and the tighter we are, the better we play on the field. We had a great week of practice, too, and it kind of translated out on the field,” JT Hartman said.

“When times are tough, whether it’s your family or your football team, you gotta come together. You gotta pull together and I think we did a great job today. I mean, obviously, we’ve got a couple injuries with people out, so a few people had to do a little bit more. Specifically, JT Hartman did a fantastic job, but I thought offensive, defensive lines did a real good job today. Lot of our special teams did a nice job and Coach Gallery did an excellent job with his game plan today, so everyone’s gotta do a little extra when somebody’s down,” Head Coach Tim Rogers added.

Rockford 48, West Ottawa 6

Rockford 48, West Ottawa 6

Grandville 22, Hudsonville 21

Grandville 22, Hudsonville 21

South Christian 34, Wayland 7

South Christian 34, Wayland 7

Forest Hills Eastern 27, Ionia 0

Forest Hills Eastern 27, Ionia 0

Hastings 30, Charlotte 28

Hastings 30, Charlotte 28

Whitehall 28, Allendale 7

Whitehall 28, Allendale 7

Hart 44, Kent City 22

Hart 44, Kent City 22

Lawton 36, Schoolcraft 18

Lawton 36, Schoolcraft 18

Saugatuck 42, Saranac 27

Saugatuck 42, Saranac 27

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Benton Harbor 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Benton Harbor 6

West Catholic 70, Comstock Park 0

West Catholic 70, Comstock Park 0

Oakridge 13, Belding 7

Oakridge 13, Belding 7

"I mean, it feels great. It was a great team victory and I feel like we went out in the half confident and we did what we needed to do to get the victory. I'd like to shout out our whole O-line. I feel like we can't do nothing without them because we run T. We are a physical team. Our O-line made it happen," Evan Miller, Oakridge's quarterback, said.

"Oh man, I'm so excited. Our guys played so well, so physical. We knew it was going to be a super physical game. We wanted to make sure we held up our end of the bargain and wanted to be able to do that," Head Coach Cary Harger added.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter