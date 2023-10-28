Caledonia jumps out to 35-0 lead before massive playoff victory over Portage Northern

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Caledonia made it to the postseason for the fourth-straight year— coming off a division two state final appearance in 2022.

The Scots ended up losing to Belleville 35-17 at Ford Field but hope to make it all the way to a state title in 2023.

Meanwhile, Portage Northern is back in the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Huskies hit the gridiron Friday night with just one loss under their belt— a week seven fall to Portage Central.

Caledonia started fast— jumping out to a 35-0 lead over Portage Northern— ultimately winning 72-30.

Caledonia 72, Portage Northern 30

“I mean, coming out of the gate, we had a couple, couple good runs and started to feel it. After I broke one loose you, kind of, feel the energy shift. After we get that kick back, we score again it’s like things are just moving so fast. It’s just like, we’re up 14-0 already,” Brock Townsend, who had 14 carries for 188 yards and five touchdowns, said.

“I think was right when that kickoff was fumbled, when we recovered it. We came into the game-- we took them very seriously. We knew they were a very good team. We had to hit ‘em in the mouth. We knew that early,” Maddox Greenfield, who had four catches for 86 yards and touchdown, along with an interception return touchdown, added.

“They all did great, but like, our offensive line and our H-back were physical all night long. They got some college football players on that defense, and I thought our kids took it to ‘em all night long,” Head Coach Derek Pennington said.

