Vote for the champion of the Blitz plays of the week

WEST MICHIGAN — Week 7 of the high school football season had some teams thinking of a conference championship, and many players gave game-winning efforts to make that happen.

Here's the nominees for our Blitz plays of the week:



West Catholic's Landon Smith kick's a game-winning, 39-yard field goal with 1 second left

Byron Center's Eli Farrow with the pick-six

Hudsonville's Owen Haarsma runs 70 yards for the TD

Voting is open through Tuesday, October 15 at 3 p.m. Cast your ballot below.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)