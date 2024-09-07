Vote for the best play of week 2 in high school football

WEST MICHIGAN — With week two at a close, we are looking for the best plays out of the high school football action in West Michigan.

FOX 17's Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita picked three plays worthy of the honor, but you need to choose which one will be crowned the top play of week two.

The nominated plays are:



Zeeland West's Keaton Hendricks taking the hand off 77-yards for the score in a decisive win for the Dux.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Dale Gant leaping for the key interception, helping the Cougars to a 2-0 start.

Caledonia's Brody Betser and Parker Little connecting on a overhead reception for a TD. The Fighting Scots remain undefeated.

Watch the plays at the top of this article and vote in the poll below for the play you think should be named the best of week two.

