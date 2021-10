VICKSBURG, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have named Vicksburg varsity football coach Tom Marchese as their coach of the week for week nine.

The Bulldogs finished off an 8–1 regular season last Friday with a win over Otsego.

Marchese is 73–61 in 14 seasons leading Vicksburg; this is the team's ninth playoff berth in that time.

The Bulldogs will host rival Three Rivers on Friday in the first round of the division 4 playoffs after beating the Wildcats 46–27 back on Oct. 1.

