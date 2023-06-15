Vicksburg softball punches ticket to D2 state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the first time since 2016, Vicksburg softball will play for a state championship.

Vicksburg 4, Richmond 2

The Bulldogs beat Richmond in the division two state semifinals on Thursday 4-2 at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing.

Pitcher Kennedy Davis kept many runs off the board in this game. She struck out three batters, allowed seven hits and went all seven innings.

They scored in the bottom of the second when Emily Zemitans grounded out to first but brought in Delaney Monroe to score. They held on to that lead for most of the game.

Richmond earned two runs in the top of the 5th. But in the bottom of the sixth, Davis hit a three-run bomb over the left field wall to take the lead back. They went 1,2,3 in that last half inning to secure the win.

"Honestly I'm so happy with my team right now. They always have my back, something always happens. We always pull through no matter what it is. We were down but we always come back I don't know how it does and it's a great feeling," said Davis.

Vicksburg will now take on top-seeded Gaylord in the division two state title game on Saturday at 10am in East Lansing.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter