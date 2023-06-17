Vicksburg falls is D2 state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In just their second appearance in the state title game, Vicksburg softball falls to Gaylord. Final score 8-3.

The Bulldogs best Richmond in the semi final on Friday to make it to the championship game. It was scoreless through the first two innings until the Blue Devils opened up the scoring a two-run home run in the bottom of the third.

VHS responded with with a run of their own from an RBI single from Peyton Smith allowing Maddison Diekman to score making it 2-1.

Pitcher Kennedy Davis was in the circle through all 7 innings. She allowed 10 hits, eight runs and had one strikeout.

Peyton Smith had a homer in the top of the 6th off the first pitch of the inning. That made it 8-2. They scored one more run in that inning before Gaylord earned the final out.

The Bulldogs end their season 41-4.

