VanKlompenberg, Rosendall lead Tri-Unity to D4 championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tri-Unity can call themselves state champions once again after the Defenders took down Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 79-59 in the division four state title game.

This is the second title in four years for Tri-Unity, led by long time coach Mark Keeler. Two of the seniors, Owen Rosendall and Jordan VanKlompenberg, have played in four straight state championships.

"Every practice, we all thought about it (losing last year). It was living rent free in our heads. But we made a decision that we were going to do it for die trying and we did it so it paid off," said Rosendall.

They were led by VanKlompenberg who led Tri-Unity with 19 points. Rosendall followed with 14, Akais Giplaye and Keaton Blanker both contributed with 11 points. Wesley Kaman had 10 points. All five starters were in double digits.

"I feel very blessed, and as a Christian, I feel blessed by God. It's hard to describe, there are a lot of great coaches out there. I am the luckiest person in the world, I have great young men like this that have been so coachable," said Mark Keeler.

This was the second win over Sacred Heart this season after they beat the Irish back in January 71-41. Saturday's championship is the sixth in program history.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

