VandenHout moves. back to quarterback, aims to lead Rockford to similar success

Rockford is replacing several talented players from last season's 11-1 team, including quarterback Zak Ahern, who is now playing at Ferris State.

Senior Mac VandenHout, who grew up playing quarterback but switched to wide receiver last season, is ready to take over under center.

"Zak was a phenomenal quarterback and did a great job last year," VandenHout said. "I've been working my tail off this whole summer getting ready to take his spot and working out with our athletes on the field at wide receiver and running back and everything like that. So I'm well prepared and I'm excited for the season."

The Rams have won the last three OK Red titles in football and 14 consecutive regular season games.

"We have a tremendous senior class that worked just lights out all offseason and want so badly to start this journey and see where it can take them," 3rd year Rockford head coach Brent Cummings said. "They gel very well with a junior class and so there's some kids. Yes, we lose a heck of a talented senior group but, the spirit these guys play with is tremendous and we're just so excited to see that work on the field on a Friday night."

The Rams have two new non-conference opponents this year to start the season hosting East Grand Rapids on August 25th and then hosting Mona Shores on September 1st.

