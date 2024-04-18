Watch Now
Unity soccer, Catholic Central lax earn mid-week wins

Kevin Lepper
Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 21:56:32-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Unity Christian girls soccer beat Coopersville on Wednesday night 8-0. The Saders were led by junior forward Ava Lutke who scored three goals.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls lacrosse took down Forest Hills Northern Eastern 18-6 during their mid-week battle. The Cougs earned eight goals in that game from Claire Marosi.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

