Unity soccer, Catholic Central lax earn mid-week wins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Unity Christian girls soccer beat Coopersville on Wednesday night 8-0. The Saders were led by junior forward Ava Lutke who scored three goals.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls lacrosse took down Forest Hills Northern Eastern 18-6 during their mid-week battle. The Cougs earned eight goals in that game from Claire Marosi.

