Unity Christian tops Whitehall in first Blitz game of the week

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Unity Christian and Whitehall are meeting for the third straight year in the season opener. Whitehall had won the last two games including last years opener 34-28.

Unity Christian missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013, with a 3-6 record. The Crusaders are looking for a bounce-back season. Whitehall was 10-1 and lost in the district final game last year.

The Vikings got on the board first. On 4th and 11, quarterback Cam Thompson found Corde Anderson over the middle. Anderson spun through tackles diving in for a 36-yard touchdown.

Unity Chrisitan's Nolan Vis bounced a run outside in the second quarter, lowering his shoulder for a 13-yard score. The 'Saders took an 8-7 lead after converting on a two-point conversion.

Isaac Stienstra punched a run from two yards out. Then Jackson DeHoop snaked in for a touchdown.

Unity Christian scored three touchdowns in just over four minutes to take a 22-7 lead at halftime.

Jackson DeHoop aired it out in the second half, Stienstra outrunning everyone for a 62-yard touchdown. The Crusaders took a 36-7 and went on to win 43-21.

