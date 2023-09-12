FRUITPORT, Mich — Unity Christian takes down Fruitport 4-2 in conference play on Monday.

Unity Christian remains unbeaten with win against Fruitport

The Saders scored within the first 5 minutes of the game and held a 1-0 for most of the first half. Fruitport's Brady Brown scored off of a corner kick header from Gavin Sage to tie it up at one.

With two and a half minutes left in the first half, Jorge Burgos-Yack scored off of a free kick from Brown to take the lead 2-1 going into the second half.

Only twenty seconds into the second half, Unity Christian's Eli Groggel scored to tie it back up at two.

With a minute and a half left of the game, Colin Nieuwenhuis scored his second goal of the night and extended their lead to 4-2.

Final score 4-2. The Saders remain undefeated and will take on Hamilton on Wednesday.

