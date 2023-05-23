Unity Christian girls soccer preps for a long post season run

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Unity Christian girls soccer is 15-1-1 this season and clinched their third straight OK Blue championship on Monday night. With that win the Saders also knotched their 30th straight win in the conference.

"It just feels good to beat a team that is number one in division two. Just having that mentality that we can beat tough teams. We proved to ourselves yes we can do it. Knowing that if we can beat these tough teams then we can keep going into the championships and just keep going on forward," said Ella Bosscher.

Now that the regular season is done, they'll turn their attention to the playoffs. Unity will host the district 34 tournament next week and will play the winner of Allegan vs. Hopkins next Tuesday.

The Saders fell to Williamston in the division three state championship game last June and while it isn't something they bring up a lot, it is a source of motivation for the team.

"We don't necessarily talk about it a lot but it is a motivation just coming off the year before losing in the semis finals and then making it to the finals. I think taking those steps is just motivation for this year we know we have the talent to make it. We just have to put all the pieces of our team together, offensively and defensively," said Jessie Postma.

