Unity Christian falls on late field goal in division 4 title game

DETROIT, Mich. — Chelsea scored the game's final 24 points to rally from a large second half deficit and hand Unity Christian its only loss of the season 55-52 in the division four state championship game at Ford Field.

The Bulldogs scored the game's first 14 points before the Crusaders answered with 38 of the next 41 for a 38-17 halftime lead.

Unity would take opening kick of the second half, drive down and score for a 45-17 lead.

Chelsea quarterback Lucas Dunn threw six touchdown passes in the game, five to Lucas Hanifan, both are records for a state finals game.

The game also set the championship record for most combined points with 107.

Unity Christian lost four fumbles in the game, three in the fourth quarter.

"Being pushed," Saders head coach Criag Tibbe said when asked about being in a four quarter game for the first time all season. "That is a good football, they do a lot of really good things, Josh (Lucas) has got them playing very well. I felt like we battled, we had some uncharacteristic mistakes, but that is what good teams do, they force that to happen and we came up a little short tonight."

The Crusaders also set the state record for points scored in a season with 803, the previous record was 774 set by Orchard View in 1999.

Hudsonville High School graduate Josh Lucas wins his first state championship as a head coach in just his fourth year as head coach at Chelsea.

"I had a lot of emotions going through my body," Lucas said after the win. "Four years ago I got turned down by a bunch of jobs on the west side. My family right here gives up a lot and Brad Bush, Mike Kapolka and Julie Helber out superintendent took a chance on a guy from Allegan and we've had a pretty good four years here so for one year we are going to celebrate this thing and get ready for next year starting in January so we are excited."

Cameron Chandler had 112 yards rushing and three TDs while competing three of five passes for 98 yards and two more scores.

Drew Chandler rushed for 182 yards on 19 carries and a score.

Crusaders senior running back Abraham Rappuhn was limited to only a couple of snaps because of an injured ankle suffered in the semifinal win and his backup Ethan VanOtterloo left the game in the second half with an injury and did not return.

