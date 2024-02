GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the last week of the high school girls basketball season, West Catholic knocks off Muskegon 49-35.

Kalamazoo Christian wins a close one over Calvin Christian 56-51.

Holland Christian knocks off Covenant Christian 61-40.

