Tri-Unity advances to 4th straight D4 state title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the 4th straight year, Tri-Unity Christian will play for the division four state championship.

The Defenders beat St. Ignance 60-53 in the state semi final on Thursday to advance to the final. They played in that championship game last year but lost to Muinising 39-37. They will look to avenge that loss when they take on Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy on Saturday at 10am.

Tri-Unity was led by Keaton Banker who dropped 19 points in the semi final game. He was followed by Wesley Kaman with 14, and Lincoln Eerdmans who had nine points.

All eight of the players who saw the court scored at least one bucket in this game which is what they credit for the win.

“Jordan and Keaton, they run the ball, especially Keaton. They just facilitate the ball very well. Wesley is one of our best shooters and I can shoot. We all can shoot. So we’ve got options. We just penetrate the defense, suck it in and then just kick out the shooters,” said Owen Rosendall.

“(We just needed to) keep fighting. We just have to keep going. I trust in them, trust in our coaches. Just need to keep fighting. Our shots would eventually start to fall. But just keep fighting, and don’t give up,” said Keaton Blanker.

That division four state championship game is set for 10am on Saturday March 16th at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Two other west Michigan teams will play in the division one and two semi finals on Friday. Zeeland West will meet up with North Farmington at 2pm and Grand Rapids Christian will take on Chelsea at 7:30pm in division two.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

