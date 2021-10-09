Tri-County takes low-scoring CSAA-Gold game over Central Montcalm

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Headed into week 7, Tri-County and Central Montcalm were both still fighting to qualify for the playoffs.

The Vikings and Hornets met in a Central State Activities Association Gold conference game, which had to pause in the 2nd quarter due to lightning.

The delay may have impacted the offenses' momentum. Tri-County pulled out the win on two touchdowns and 2-point conversions. The Vikings win, 16-6 the final.

