Tri-County takes low-scoring CSAA-Gold game over Central Montcalm

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Headed into week 7, Tri-County and Central Montcalm were both still fighting to qualify for the playoffs.
The Vikings and Hornets met in a Central State Activities Association Gold conference game, which had to pause in the 2nd quarter due to lightning.
The delay may have impacted the offenses' momentum. Tri-County pulled out the win on two touchdowns and 2-point conversions. The Vikings win, 16-6 the final.
