HOWARD CITY, Mich. — “The Monday after that game all five linemen were in the weight room, working. It really fueled the fire for this off-season. We’ve been working hard and keeping that game in the back of our minds. We’re going to get revenge this year,” said senior center Mikey Stout.

That 56-30 loss still is a sore subject for Tri-County football.

Tri-County football looks to extend playoff streak

“Belding is a great program and it was a great game so there’s definitely fire there. We get into a big game like that and it was awesome to play in it but we need to finish it and find a way to win that game. We don’t want to just make the playoffs anymore, we want to make a run. We’ve really concentrated hard on that. We took that fire as motivation and we’re pretty excited about it,” said Phil Butler.

The Vikings return 6 guys on offense, that includes all 5 linemen which gives quarterback Owen Behrenwald some peace of mind in the pocket.

“I’m super excited. I think we’re going to have a great line, great protection all season long. I won’t have to worry about anything with these guys,” sadi Behrenwald.

“I mean, it’s the first day of practice and we have our whole playbook set in for our linemen. So we can start perfecting on the little things which is really going to make a big difference in the long run,” said Stout.

It’s not just the line that is used to big games, Owen himself has varsity experience quite a bit of speed.

“Owen Behrenwald, he was an all-American in track this year and went out to Oregon and ran out there. So he’s going to be a big piece on offense for us but we’re excited about some of these younger guys that I’m excited about. We’re going to potentially start three or four sophomores. We’re just excited to see what they’re going to do, and see their futures. And really excited for our offensive line to lead the way,” said Butler.

The Vikings have a clear idea of what this team is going to look like and they hope to be the ones raising the district title this November.

“They should expect a smart team, a physical team. A team that’s not going to give up. That we’re going to be relentless every play,” said Behrenwald.

“It would make everything worth it. How much hard work we’ve put in, it would be awesome to see that trophy up there. I think we all deserve it and I think we’re all gunning for it and I think we can do it,” said Stout.

