Track and Field state championship roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Division one saw dozens of close races at Rockford High School on Saturday afternoon.

Div. 1 Track State Finals

In the marquee race of the day, the boys 1600m, Ottawa Hill's Benne Anderson was trying to go for a sub-four minute time. The 90 degree heat made it near impossible to beat that time but Anderson still finished in first with a time of 4:05.44.

"Overall it's still a state title. I'm still honored to be here of course, I'm really proud. Even if I am a little frustrated overall I'm still really happy with the outcome," said Anderson.

Kalamazoo Central's Kayenn Mabin won in the 300 meter hurdles. He also finished second in the 110 hurdles and the 4x100 relay.

In a stacked 4x100 meter race in the boys division, Rockford and Kalamazoo Central went neck and neck to the finish line. Brody Thompson for the rams secured the first place win on their home track.

In the girls distance races, Arianne Olson from West Ottawa finishes 2nd in the 3200 meter with a time of 10:35.59. East Lansing's Anna Delgado finished first.

The division two track and field state meet took place on Saturday at Forest Hills Eastern with the East Grand Rapids girls taking the team title and the Forest Hills Eastern boys tying for second.

Div. 2 Track State Finals

East Grand Rapids junior Drew Muller won the 1600 meter race for the Pioneers for the second year in a row with a time of 4:56.01. Senior Camryn Bodine won the 800 meter and beat her state time last year with a time of 2:11.53 also winning back-to-back state titles in the event. Both runners were apart of the 4x800 and 4x400 meter relay teams that won.

Grand Rapids Christian junior Natalie VanOtteren finished first in the 3200 meter race, beating second place by more than ten seconds with a time of 10:57.20. The Eagles finished seventh overall for the girls.

Whitehall junior Trannon Aylor won the 400 meter race, setting a personal record of 48.83. The Vikings finished fourth overall for the boys.

Vicksburg senior Michael Wright finished first in the 200 meter race with a time of 21.72. The Bulldogs finished sixth overall for the boys.

Forest Hills Eastern senior Aiden Sullivan won the 800 meter race and beat his state time from last year with a time of 1:53.92 to win back-to-back state titles in the event.

East Grand Rapids won the state title for the second year in a row for the girls with a score of 50 points. This is the 150th state title across all teams in the school’s history. Forest Hills Eastern ties for runner up with Mason for the boys with a score of 35 points.

In division three at Kent City, the Hart girls team was looking for back to back state titles.

Div. 3 Track State Finals

Jessica Jaswinski took a commanding lead in the 3200 meter race and won with a time of 10:57.99 and beat the 2nd place finisher by ten seconds. Addison Hovey also brough in another first place finish in high jump with a height of 5'4. They finish with 64 points to win the D3 girls title.

