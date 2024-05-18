Track and field athletes qualified for states at Grand Haven Regional

(WXMI) — Grand Haven High School hosted the MSHAA Division I track and field regional 2 with an opportunity for athletes to qualify for the state tournament.

Holland West Ottawa ran the fastest time of the year in the boys 4x200m relay with a 1.25.99. This is the second fastest time for this event in Michigan history. Holland West Ottawa won several events on the evening, including the girls 400m dash where junior Emma Gunnett crossed the finish line first with a time of 59.29 seconds.

In the boys 300m Hurdles, Zeeland West junior Keaton Hendricks ran away with the win with a time of 38.87 seconds. On the girls side, Grand Haven sophomore Nadia Prieditis secured the victory with a time of 46.29 seconds.

All of today's winners qualify for the state finals.

