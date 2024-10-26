Time to choose the final Blitz Boss of the 2024 regular season

Watch Now
WEST MICHIGAN — The 2024 regular season is in the books, but we still need to choose our Blitz Boss of week 9.

Here are your nominees:

  • Jenison's Charlie Norton: 3 Touchdowns & 2 Interceptions
  • Belding's Codey Manley: 5 rushes, 77 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 52 yards, 1 TD
  • Coopersville's Beau Harris: 124 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 132 passing yards, 1 TD

Voting is open through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

