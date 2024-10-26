Time to choose the final Blitz Boss of the 2024 regular season

WEST MICHIGAN — The 2024 regular season is in the books, but we still need to choose our Blitz Boss of week 9.

Here are your nominees:



Jenison's Charlie Norton: 3 Touchdowns & 2 Interceptions

Belding's Codey Manley: 5 rushes, 77 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 52 yards, 1 TD

Coopersville's Beau Harris: 124 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 132 passing yards, 1 TD

Voting is open through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)