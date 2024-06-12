Three West Michigan softball teams punch tickets to East Lansing

(WXMI) — Three West Michigan high school softball teams punch their ticket to the state semi-finals at Michigan State University.

Division 1:

Hudsonville beat Midland 4-3 in eight innings. Hudsonville will play Farmington Hills Mercy on Thursday, June 13th at 12:30 p.m.

Division 2:

Vicksburg defeated Unity Christian 7-1. Vicksburg got off to a hot start thanks to a solo home run by Audrie Dugan in the top of the fourth. Unity Christian would score its only run in the bottom of the 5th. Bella Duimstra hit a triple to deep right fied scoring a run. Vicksburg added a few more runs in the sixth to pull away.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Vicksburg 7, Unity Christian 1

Muskegon Oakridge lost to Gaylord on the other side of the bracket 18-1. The Eagles season comes to a close at 21-8.

Division 3:

Buchanan defeated Ravenna 3-1. Ravenna scored first in the top of the first, Sdney Morsey hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field. In the 5th Buchanan's Hannah Herman hit a three RBI double to center field. Ravenna loaded the bases in the top of the. 7th but couldn't tie the game. Ravenna's season ends at 33-9.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Buchanan 3, Ravenna 1

Division 4:

Mendon beat Dansville in five innings 12-0. Rowan Allen hit an inside the park three-run home run. Mendon will play Unionville-Sebewaing in the state semi-finals on Friday, June 14th at 5:30 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Mendon 12, Dansville 0

