MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Orchard View boys basketball team was led by a three-headed attack on Saturday afternoon in the 82-60 win over Tri-Unity Christian.

Senior guard Ke'ontae Barnes scored a game-high 31 points while fellow seniors Larry Brewer III added 21 and 20 for Jay Jay Tunstull.

The Cardinals improve to 12-0 on the season.