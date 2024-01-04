Thornapple Kellogg girls hoops undefeated as conference play begins

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Thorneapple Kellogg girls hoops are starting to pull some peoples attention this year after a 6-0 season. They're now prepping for OK Gold play that begins on Friday when they host Forest Hills Eastern.

TK has already won as many games this year as they did all of last season and they credit that to their change in attitude.

"The way that they gel and they're cohesive with each other. They really play as a team and they lift each other up. They play very, very competitively in practice. They're young but they're the hungriest team I've had in a long time," said head coach Brandi James.

The Trojans have a pretty young roster. Just three seniors and they start one of them, two juniors and two sophomores.

"Sometimes we get a little too rhilled up and we get too fast. But if we go too fast paced then it doesn't go too well. So if we can just run the plays that we're given by our coach they usually work really well," said senior post Eva Corson.

They hope to make a name for themselves and compete for the OK Gold title this season. Conference play begins on Friday, Jan. 5th at home against Forest Hills Eastern.

