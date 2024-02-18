Thompson takes over as Whitehall all-time leading scorer

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Cam Thompson broke the Whitehall scoring record this season and is still just a junior. Now he and the Vikings look to make a deep playoff run with districts starting next week.

“The individual success is coming because he’s a great team player and he’s finding himself in situations where he can be successful,” said Christian Subdon.

Successful is an understatement. Whitehall junior Cam Thompson is now the all time leader scorer for the Vikings. Surpassing former Whitehall legend Jaren Edsall.

“I just have to thank my coach for that, bringing me on freshman year and trusting me. Without him, I wouldn’t be near that. It’s great to get my points off of rebounds. It’s a great accomplishment and I’m grateful for it,” said Thompson.

1,223 points and counting. That how many Cam has scored in his three years at Whitehall. Not to mention the almost 20 rebounds he has every game.

“I just like being on the glass. That’s where I like to get started. If nothing is going well, shots are going in, I just like to get started on the glass and I feel like that’s what helps me out a lot,” said Thompson.

His countless rebounds new title as program leading scorer have landed him on a list of Sports Illustrated's 20 breakout athletes across the country. The only one from Michigan.

“Being a rebounding point guard, I just like to get out team moving. Fast breaks get us going too. I just feel like that helps us out a lot, especially on the glass,” said Thompson.

“I’ve seen him grow from his freshmen year to now being his junior year, he’s changed so much. He’s grown as a leader, he’s a team captain. He’s someone that our guys look up to and someone that gives us everything we need as far as rebounding, passing. He’s really a selfless player so it’s easy to like him,” said Subdon.

While Cam shines on the court every night, his teammates are also helping the program thrive. After a 71-62 win on Friday over Ludington, the Vikings are 20-0. The best record in school history, which includes wins over bigger schools like Cadillac, Hamtramck, and Mona Shores.

“It’s obviously the goal because you don’t ever plan to lose but going against teams like this you understand if you have a slip up one night or something. But we’ve been pretty consistent and made sure that we haven’t. We scheduled pretty tough outside of the conference, some bigger schools so we could get more experience the teams that we’re going to play in the post season and I think it’s helping us a lot,” said Kyle Stratton.

Last year, Whitehall lost to Fruitport in the district semis after going all the way to the regional finals the year before. Coach Subdon and his team hope to make a deep run again this year.

“We made it to the regional finals two years ago and lost to Catholic Central. We would like to get back there. There are things that we have to do to get there. It’s not an easy road but we believe we have the team to do it, we have the right guys and they have the right mentality which is a huge plus,” said Subdon.

Whitehall will travel to Fremont for their second to last regular season game of the year on Tuesday.

