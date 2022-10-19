'There's a buzz around Hart football' Pirates look for 7th win this season

HART, Mich. — For the first time in 30 years, Hart football has won six games in a season.

"When people think of Hart football, they think of lame Hart football. No one really knows who they are and no one knows how bad they were. But now, you think of Hart football and we're competing to be second in our conference right now," said senior Zane Thomas.

"I think there's a buzz around our community right now around Hart football and kids are thinking about Hart football year round now, so it's a little bit different," said head coach Joe Tanis.

They're trying to make it seven wins this week against Ravenna, which would be a first since 1968.

"Really, to see the kids have success, see these kids who didn't think think they could do some things go out and do some stuff, and surprise themselves and shock themselves, and build that confidence, I think that's really the most fun part," said Tanis

Tanis has been with the Pirates for two seasons, and had been instrumental in the turn around of the program.

"I've had quite a few coaches my four years, which is kind of weird to say, but my past two experiences, my past two years with these coaches have been amazing. If I could go back and be a freshman next year, I would do it all over again. And they made it so much more fun for me," said Thomas.

"It's a very low stress environment that I was able to get in to, which really helped me grow to be a better person overall, and on top of that a better football player," said Will Miller.

Even if they beat the Bulldogs, there's a chance they won't make the playoffs. A tough pill to swallow, but something they're taking in stride.

"We're going to control everything that we can control and if we don't make it then we don't make it. And our live are going to go on. One more extra game in the playoffs is not going to change the outcome of their life, but them changing a program and turning it around, that's something to be proud of," said Tanis.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ravenna on Friday night.

