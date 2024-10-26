The regular season is complete! Check to see final scores from Week 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coopersville 35, Cedar Springs 21
Lowell 55, Greenville 41
Kalamazoo Central 20, Loy Norrix 10
St. Joseph 15, Portage Central 0
Jenison 34, Grand Haven 14
Grandville 49, Caledonia 20
Belding 40, Hopkins 0
Niles 21, Paw Paw 0
Lawton 28, Constantine 15
Forest Hills Central 24, East Grand Rapids 0
South Christian 26, Catholic Central 20
Unity Christian 43, Notre Dame Prep 28
Northview 28, Forest Hills Northern 26
Hastings 47, Wayland 38
Montague 42, Ravenna 7
