The regular season is complete! Check to see final scores from Week 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coopersville 35, Cedar Springs 21

Game of the Week: Coopersville 35, Cedar Springs 21

Lowell 55, Greenville 41

Lowell 55, Greenville 41

Kalamazoo Central 20, Loy Norrix 10

Kalamazoo Central 20, Loy Norrix 10

St. Joseph 15, Portage Central 0

St. Joseph 15, Portage Central 0

Jenison 34, Grand Haven 14

Jenison 34, Grand Haven 14

Grandville 49, Caledonia 20

Grandville 49, Caledonia 20

Belding 40, Hopkins 0

Blitz Battle: Belding 40, Hopkins 0

Niles 21, Paw Paw 0

Niles 21, Paw Paw 0

Lawton 28, Constantine 15

Lawton 28, Constantine 15

Forest Hills Central 24, East Grand Rapids 0

Forest Hills Central 24, East Grand Rapids 0

South Christian 26, Catholic Central 20

South Christian 26, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20

Unity Christian 43, Notre Dame Prep 28

Unity Christian 43, Notre Dame Prep 28

Northview 28, Forest Hills Northern 26

Northview 28, Forest Hills Northern 26

Hastings 47, Wayland 38

Hastings 47, Wayland 38

Montague 42, Ravenna 7

Montague 42, Ravenna 7

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)