The Blitz is back! Night one highlights from across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High School football is back in West Michigan as teams kicked off the 2024 season on Thursday night. Here are highlights from night one:
Unity Christian 41, Whitehall 23
Unity Christian tops Whitehall in first Blitz game of the week
Forest Hills Central 21, Reeths-Puffer 10
Forest Hills Eastern 42, Montague 7
Rockford 30, Cass Tech 23
Caledonia 48, Holy Names 7
Coopersville 41, Otsego 0
Sparta 48, Wyoming 8
Northview 31, Chelsea 14
East Grand Rapids 33, Lowell 14
Ionia 20, Belding 6
Pewmo-Westphalia 8, North Muskegon 7
Oakridge 42, Orchard View 6
Spring Lake 40, Fruitport 7
