The Blitz is back! Night one highlights from across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High School football is back in West Michigan as teams kicked off the 2024 season on Thursday night. Here are highlights from night one:

Unity Christian 41, Whitehall 23

Unity Christian tops Whitehall in first Blitz game of the week

Forest Hills Central 21, Reeths-Puffer 10

Forest Hills Eastern 42, Montague 7

Rockford 30, Cass Tech 23

Caledonia 48, Holy Names 7

Coopersville 41, Otsego 0

Sparta 48, Wyoming 8

Northview 31, Chelsea 14

East Grand Rapids 33, Lowell 14

Ionia 20, Belding 6

Pewmo-Westphalia 8, North Muskegon 7

Oakridge 42, Orchard View 6

Spring Lake 40, Fruitport 7

