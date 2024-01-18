Teams prep for 'Gotta Get It' basketball tournament

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The "Gotta Get It' tournament is in it's second year being hosted at East Kentwood High School and by tournament founder, Mike Thomas.

This years tournament features match ups with some of the best teams across the state in several divisions. Below is a post with all of the games happening on Saturday.

🚨 Purchase your tickets in Advance for $10, by clicking here: https://t.co/Qd9dIS3jqk?…

One ticket gives you access to 13 High School Games. 7 Varsity Games, 3 Freshman Games & 3 JV Games. All on the campus of East Kentwood HS. Tickets will be $15 the day of the event. pic.twitter.com/4X3NUqaCV5 — Gottagetit Hoop Classic (@GGIHoopClassic) January 10, 2024

Thomas says "We're expecting some excitement. We're expecting some really good basketball games with some of the best teams in the state and we're happy to have them,".

Tickets are $15 at the door and the first game tips off at 10:15am.

