Teams prep for 'Gotta Get It' basketball tournament

Remi Monaghan
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jan 18, 2024
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The "Gotta Get It' tournament is in it's second year being hosted at East Kentwood High School and by tournament founder, Mike Thomas.

This years tournament features match ups with some of the best teams across the state in several divisions. Below is a post with all of the games happening on Saturday.

Thomas says "We're expecting some excitement. We're expecting some really good basketball games with some of the best teams in the state and we're happy to have them,".

Tickets are $15 at the door and the first game tips off at 10:15am.

