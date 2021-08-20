Stadium upgrades, experience have Kent City excited for 2021

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City is 38-12 over the last five seasons, winning four CSAA Silver conference championships in the process.

This fall, the Eagles return 15 starters from a team that was 5-2 and outright league champs in 2020.

"I've been hammering them all summer long, and in camp about trying to take it to the next level," seventh-year head coach Bill Crane said. "The last five years have been good for our program. We've had some success, but are we happy with that or do we want to take it to the next level? That's the thing that we just keep hammering on the kids that we got to focus on. No one has arrived yet. We've got to just keep working and get better every day. "

FOX 17 Kent City football

During the first two weeks of practice, the players' spirits are high in anticipation of what could be in 2021.

"I think it's been amazing," senior offensive and defensive tackle Logan McVicker said. "Everyone's got high morale, everyone's going hard. No one has taken a day off unless they are hurt. I think that we're going to go places this year."

FOX 17 Kent City football

On top of what the Eagles return is the prospect of playing in their stadium, which has been upgraded with field turf, a new video board and new scoreboards

"Turf, man. It's sweet," senior wide receiver and cornerback Hayden Carlson said. "It's a big thing for Kent City to get because we're not very big, so to get the turf, definitely gets everyone excited."

The new field is slated to get broken in on Friday, Aug. 27, when the Eagles host Newaygo.