Spring Lake, Unity Christian girls soccer heading to state final

(WXMI) — Spring Lake defeated Holland Christian in the Division 2 girls soccer semi-final 1-0.

Spring Lake got on the board early in the first half when Aveya Patino found the back of the net giving the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Spring Lake would carry that lead throughout the rest of the game. With just 13 seconds left in the contest, Holland Christian had a chance to tie it with a free kick but it went wide.

Spring Lake will face Bloomfield Hills Marian in the Division 2 State Final on Saturday, June 15th in East Lansing.

Spring Lake 1, Holland Christian 0

Unity Christian is going back to the Division 3 state final. The Saders beat Freeland 5-0 in the state semi-final. Unity Christian will play Grosse Ile on Saturday, June 15th. Unity Christian beat Gross Ile in the state championship game last year 3-0.

Unity Christian 5, Freeland 0

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

