Spring Lake planning on using week one momentum for game of the week battle

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake football will host Belding in our week two game of the week. The Lakers are 1-0 after beating Montague 34-28 in a slug fest last Thursday.

The Lakers scored early and often in that week one game and hope to do the same thing this week. However they'll also be prioritizing defense as well to battle against the Black Knights wing T offense.

"Their offense is tough to defend it really puts strain on our defenses eyes you gotta have your eyes on key and know how to fit because as soon as you fall asleep on that they are going to slip a trap or get a counter off and so we have to make sure that we are locked in and able to focus each play singularly and be able to reset in between," said Lakers Head Coach Cody Mallory who is now in his second year.

"Well you really gotta read the keys cause they are trying to play the hidden ball trick on you, you think one dude has the ball but he doesn't really so you have to read the keys," said Wren Dephouse.

Belding runs a triple option offense and Spring Lake will be focusing on stopping in order to get the win.

"They have a challenge where if you are on defense and you want to play superhero ball it doesn't really work out so you have to stay focus and go on your keys in order to play against their offense to get a good defense against it," said Cam Gates.

Kickoff is set for 7pm on Thursday, August 31st.

