Spring Lake beats Coopersville in District Semi Final

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — In a district semi final showdown on Monday, Spring Lake boys soccer took down Coopersville and advances to the final on Thursday.

It started with a PK goal by Isaac Rudd in the first 11 minutes of the game. Followed by a goal by his twin brother, Will, making it 2-0 Lakers.

"Working together, we're strong in the back. The wind was a little bit of a challenge today but I think we handled it pretty well," said Jaxon Tober.

Coopersville got on the board by a goal from Brice Becklin that went through the legs of the Spring Lake goalie.

The Lakers scored twice before the end of the game. One right before the half by Conrad Bush and one just after by Reese Robson.

"We have solid offense. I don't think this was the best game we've had but it was a good game for the finals," said Robson.

"Scoring against the wind helped in the first half. The wind was a huge factor. Coopersville worked hard, got one with the wind. So we're just happy to get out of it with a win tonight. We're happy that the guys worked hard. And we look forward to advancing to the district finals," said Head Coach Jeremy Thelen.

Spring Lake will now play Reeths-Puffer in the district final on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Coopersville High School.

