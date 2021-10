HOPKINS, Mich. — Sparta and Hopkins both sat a game back in the OK Silver headed into week 7, but only one would keep pace as they met at the Vikings' homecoming game.

It was a tight scoring game, and ended up being decided by just one point. Sparta squeaked out the 21-20 win.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter