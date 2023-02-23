Sparta senior finishes last home game with a bang

SPARTA, Mich. — Never in Jax Wilson's basketball career has he made the game winning basket. That was until Tuesday night in their overtime game against Godwin Heights.

Sparta was down by two with 2.5 seconds left in overtime. After jumping up for the inbound pass, Wilson took a couple dribbles and then chucked up a half court shot. Hoping that it was on the right line, Jax watched as the ball flew through the air, hit the rim and then sunk down into the net. Winning the game for the Spartans 90-89.

"My main focus was just that we had to get a shot off. I had to jump up to catch the pass, came down with it, took a couple dribbles and just had to let it fly. I just remember kinda looking at it and just watching it go through the air and thinking that might just go it. It just rocketed up off the glass and went straight down but they always say you have to make your last shot, and I hit my last one. My last home shot ever." said Jax Wilson

Sparta will now take on Comstock Park on Friday night for their second to last conference game.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter