South Christian's Carson Vis commits to Western Michigan

(WXMI) — South Christian High School wing Carson Vis has committed to play basketball at Western Michigan University. Vis will be a senior this fall at South Christian after helping lead the Sailors to the district finals last year.

Vis was first-team all-state and selected to the Grand Rapids dream team. He averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game last year.

Vis is the second player to commit to Western Michigan for the class of 2025.

