GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a season unlike any other, South Christian and Covenant Christian scheduled a boys basketball game just days away from tip as the Sailors hosted the Chargers on Tuesday night.

Elliott Grahuis would help lead South to a 62-40 win with his team-high 15 points while Jake DeHaan added eleven for the Sailors.

South Christian improves to 11-2 overall while the Chargers fall to 8-4.