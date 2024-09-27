Watch Now
South Christian soccer blanks GRC on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian boys soccer shuts out Grand Rapids Christian on the road Thursday night. Final score 5-0.

The Sailors had goals from Will Kuiphof, Wyatt Sall and Bryce Killbourne in the first half. Next up South Christian will host Grand Rapids Union on Monday, Sept. 30th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

