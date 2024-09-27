South Christian soccer blanks GRC on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian boys soccer shuts out Grand Rapids Christian on the road Thursday night. Final score 5-0.

South Christian 5, GR Christian 0

The Sailors had goals from Will Kuiphof, Wyatt Sall and Bryce Killbourne in the first half. Next up South Christian will host Grand Rapids Union on Monday, Sept. 30th.

