South Christian hoops prep for new season, eye trip back to the Breslin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that football season is in the books, South Christian can turn their attention to basketball season.

The Sailors finished as the runner ups in division two last year, falling to Ferndale in the state title game. But with so many guys returning, they're confident they can get back there.

Senior Jake Vermaas said that there will be a transition in getting used to basketball conditioning, but it's nothing they haven't done before.

"Yeah kind of accustomed to it, kind of used to it, kind of almost becoming a habit. So yeah going to a state championship in football and then coming right into basketball, yeah it definitely helps me on the floor, but it's a unique experience and hopefully we get to do it every year," said Jake Vermaas.

"I want to say the bond because you know we got a good bond. Our team you know we played together last year, most of us so we're good I'd say. The biggest part is conditioning you know. We're all a little out of shape still so you know so, that's our biggest thing to work on," said Carson Vis.

Head Coach Taylor Johnson is now in his second year with the Sailors and is confident in his team because of how many guys are coming back from that state final run last year.

"Most of these guys were here last year, they've kinda been through it so they know what to expect. We've got to take care of our bodies, we're going to have to do a couple of different things, not going to be able to play the same way that we're going to in February," said Taylor Johnson.

The Sailors will open up the 2023-2024 season next Tuesday against Grand Rapids Christian.

